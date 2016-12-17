CCSD adjusting central offices to better fit state-mandated reorganization

The central offices of the Clark County School District are being shuffled and moved into new categories in an effort to provide better services to schools under the state-mandated reorganization, Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky announced Friday.

The changes, which will roll out for the 2017-18 academic year, shift authority in decision making to the principal and team at each campus. School officials will handle their own budgets and will be able to select which services they want. The changes in the central administration will take effect Jan. 3.

“I’m excited to announce the reorganization in our district to align with the focus of AB 394,” which passed during the 2015 legislative session, Skorkowsky said in a news release announcing the changes. “The intent is to ensure that all central services shift to a customer service model and focus on support to schools.”

Here are the changes announced Friday:

Kim Wooden, deputy superintendent, will oversee all non-school-based instructional functions and will include support systems. She’ll also supervise the chief instructional services officer.

Mike Barton, chief student academic officer in the instruction unit, will become the chief academic officer and will provide functional support to the school associate superintendents. Associate superintendents will oversee performance zones, which have yet to be established through the reorganization process.

The chief instructional services officer job, once filled, will report to Wooden. Billie Rayford will work the job in the interim. The officer will oversee the English language learning division, assessment, accountability, research and school improvement position, the instructional design and professional learning division, and the educational opportunities division.

Rick Neal, chief of staff, has been appointed as chief operating officer in the operational services unit, and will report to Skorkowsky. Neal will oversee food service, transportation, risk management, human resources, Vegas PBS, business and finance, facilities, purchasing and technology and information services.

Jesse Welsh, academic manager, will become assistant superintendent of the instructional design and professional learning division. In addition, the district announced, Welsh will oversee the online and blended learning department, as well as the magnet schools and career and technical academies departments.

The talent and leadership development department, led by Kim Mangino, assistant superintendent, will include leadership development, peer assistance and review. The department also will develop training for the reorganization. The position will report to the superintendent.

Susan Smith, assistant chief student achievement officer, will take on Title IX coordination and will report to the superintendent.

April Key, assistant chief student achievement officer, will report to Ignacio Ruiz in the English language learner department as academic assistant superintendent.

The academic service center will become part of the educational opportunities division.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com.