CCSD board trustees consider declaring district an immigration ‘safe space’

The Clark County School Board is poised to vote Thursday night on a resolution to declare district campuses a safe space for all students, regardless of their immigration status.

The move, proposed by Trustee Carolyn Edwards, falls strongly in line with the idea of “sanctuary campuses” that have popped up at universities since President Donald Trump’s election.

The resolution designates schools as a “safe space” for students, restricting access to their immigration status without parental consent or a court action.

It comes after a heated presidential campaign over immigration, during which President Trump noted his desire to the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program that allows undocumented people brought into the country as children to remain here lawfully.

Hispanic students make up roughly 45 percent of the district’s population, according to the latest available state numbers.

The Trump administration signaled this week that ending the federal act is not a priority, but the president did sign an executive order to begin construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

