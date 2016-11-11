CCSD picks 16 associate superintendents to oversee new system zones

The Clark County School District has selected 16 finalists for its associate superintendent positions, each of which will oversee up to 25 schools under the district’s reorganization.

The overhaul will give more power to individual schools, allowing them more input into their own budgets.

Each superintendent will mentor principals and school organizational teams at each school in their “Performance Zones.” There are 16 zones total.

“I am proud to announce such a great group of educational leaders as our new School Associate Superintendent finalists,” Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky said in a statement. “Their work and support to our schools will be pivotal as we move through implementing our reorganization, and I am confident that they will help us carry out these changes successfully.”

The selection will be finalized sometime after November 16, after three associate superintendents overseeing zones in North Las Vegas and Henderson— Jeff Horn, Bob Mars and Grant Hanevold — meet their respective city councils for public input.

