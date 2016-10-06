CCSD police promote child safety with car seat giveaway Saturday

Car seats will be given away at a local middle school Saturday to increase safety awareness and practices.

The Clark County School District Police Department and the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety will host the car seat giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon at Thurman White Middle School, 1661 Galleria Drive.

About 200 seats will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis to parents who have their child and vehicle present, district police officer Robert Mayer said.

Officers will work with parents to educate them on the proper installation and use of car seats, the department said.

“We don’t want to see anybody involved in an accident, but if they are, we want to reduce the risk of injury by having everybody use their seat belts and by having children properly secured in their car seat,” Mayer said.

The car seats will be provided by the school district police department, the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, University Medical Center and the Car Seats for Christy Foundation.

