CCSD Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky honored as state’s superintendent of the year

The Nevada Association of School Boards named Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky as Nevada’s Superintendent of the Year.

The honor comes after Skorkowsky was nominated by school trustee boards from the Clark, Elko and White Pine County School Districts.

Skorkowsky has spent 28 years in the district, beginning as an elementary school teacher and reaching the superintendency in 2013.

“Without his leadership, the collaboration and unity of all of Nevada’s school districts and the Public Charter School Authority would be fragmented and limited in scope,” the association said in announcing the award on Saturday. “When Pat speaks on behalf of public education and the students of Nevada, he makes it clear that he speaks for all the students in the state, not just those residing in Clark County.”

The group also honored Vegas PBS, aka KLVX-TV, Channel 10, with the Media Award for Outstanding Educational Content Delivery. The station is licensed and operated by the school district.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at 702-383-4630 or apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.