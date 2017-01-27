CCSD Superintendent Skorkowsky delivers state of schools address — LIVE STREAM

Clark County School District Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky will focus on the numbers in his annual State of the Schools address Friday.

In his speech, Skorkowsky plans to present an update of his six key indicators of success — achievement gaps, engagement, college and career readiness, graduation rate, read by grade three and student safety.

Skorkowsky is expected to provide a look at the district’s accomplishments, in addition to changes planned for the upcoming year.

It was unclear whether he would touch on the state of the district’s reorganization, which is supposed to be rolled out by August for the start of the 2017-18 school year.

Skorwkosky is speaking from the Valley High School theater.

School Board trustees and Valley High students and staff are in attendance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

