CCSD Trustee Kevin Child stays silent on being barred from schools

Clark County School District D Trustee Kevin Child would not comment Tuesday about new system-wide guidelines that restrict his access to schools and staff, refusing to respond until he reviews the matter with an attorney.

Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky sent a letter to district staff Monday that forbids Child from entering schools without specific invitation from administrators.

Child also needs an invitation to enter the district’s administrative offices and must meet with staff members in the board of school trustees office when conducting official district business.

The district provided no reason for the guidelines, although the teachers union said it has fielded “numerous complaints” alleging that Child had made inappropriate comments and exhibited disruptive behavior in schools.

The concerns that Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita highlighted include Child’s unannounced visits to schools and “inappropriate, unprofessional gestures,” particularly to female employees.

Board President Linda Young said trustees don’t get into rumors or comments regarding other trustees, and she said the superintendent’s office would be in a better position to answer any specific questions on the guidelines.

“We let trustees work through their own processes and we don’t try to get in the middle of that,” she said.

But she said trustees are always encouraged to contact the school administrator before showing up at a school.

“Our coming to a school can be very disruptive, not purposefully so, but it could take them off their schedule,” she said.

