CCSD trustees back off plan to bring on outside person to oversee mandated overhaul

The Clark County School Board put off a proposal on Thursday night to bring on a person to oversee the district’s reorganization and other legislative efforts, halting an idea perceived as an attempt to limit Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky’s power and delay the mandated overhaul effort.

The proposal prompted a strong response from Skorkowsky, who explained through a legal memo that the move would violate his contract with the district.

District B Trustee Chris Garvey, who brought forth the idea, said she’d bring a “properly noticed” proposal back so that the superintendent does not feel threatened.

Yet she explained the intent behind the idea, noting the hours that staff had been working on the reorganization effort.

“At the time the conversation that was brought to the superintendent was to see about having someone who could come in and work with the trustees to help with some of those unexpected legislative mandates,” she said.

Board President Linda Young said she was taken aback about the perception of the proposal.

“Under no circumstances was it anything to move forward in a very negative way or anything that’s against anyone,” she said.

Jan Jones Blackhurst, a Caesar Entertainment executive, had been floated as a potential candidate for such a role. She serves on the Public Education Foundation’s board of directors.

Garvey said she’d reach out to members of the community who might want to advise the district for free.

But District F Trustee Carolyn Edwards had concerns about reaching out to particular people.

“I think you reaching out to somebody means that any of us could reach out to other people,” she said. “That’s not the way we should do this. We should have the discussion first before we reach out to a specific person.”

Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita still called the move a “power play.”

“I don’t think you operate in good faith, Trustee Garvey,” he said. “I am questioning whether or not you’ve already had a conversation and I really wonder what the intention is.”

Skorkowsky told trustees the issue wasn’t over hurt feelings, but how plans for the district’s organizational structure were presented to him in a meeting with trustees.

“I want to work with you guys, I want to work and make things successful,” he said. “That’s what we’re all about.”

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at 702-383-4630 or apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.