CCSD trustees refile lawsuit over state-mandated reorganization

The Clark County School Board voted to refile its lawsuit over the district’s mandated reorganization on Wednesday in a 5-0 vote with no public discussion.

The vote comes after the state attorney general’s office — and later the Nevada Legislature — opposed the lawsuit, arguing in part that trustees violated open meeting law by authorizing it behind closed doors.

Trustees Erin Cranor and Carolyn Edwards were absent.

A district spokesperson said the lawsuit will be the same as the one the board had previously filed in Carson City District Court in December. The litigation takes issue with certain provisions of the reorganization law, which will decentralize the massive school district and give more power to schools.

Vice President Linda Young declined to comment after the meeting on the lawsuit.

The case outlines a number of issues the board has had with the overhaul, including the requirement to split funding 80-20 between schools and central services. The board has also raised concern over the need for a weighted funding formula, which will assign more money to certain categories of students.

The refiling of the lawsuit against the state Department of Education and state Board of Education will likely set into motion a replay of what has played out so far after the attorney general filed opposition. Lawmakers followed suit, joining as a defendant since the lawsuit challenges the laws and policies of the state legislature.

Henderson parent Crystal Hendrickson took issue with a lack of discussion before trustees voted on the lawsuit, which was included as an item on the consent agenda.

“Obviously the lawsuit was once again discussed behind public doors, outside the public eye,” she said. “Nobody knows what’s involved in the lawsuit, what the lawsuit would look like.”

Hendrickson is among a group of parents at Newton Elementary who are upset that the school could not keep its current principal, Steven Niemeier, even though he had support from parents.

“It’s obvious to everyone that this is a feeble effort to hold on to power and it shows southern Nevada that it’s not about the kids,” she said. “It’s about you retaining your power.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

