Clark County schools post modest gain in graduation rates

While more than 1 in 4 high school students in Nevada fail to graduate on time, the state this year posted incremental gains in its overall graduation rate.

The Nevada Department of Education on Thursday reported a preliminary graduation rate of 72.6 percent for the class of 2016, which entered public high schools as freshmen in 2012-13. That’s up from the statewide average of 70.9 percent last year and 70.0 percent for the class of 2014.

“We’ve been seeing some modest increases” over the past four years, Steve Canavero, state superintendent of public instruction, said during a conference call Wednesday.

His department Thursday morning updated NevadaReportCard.com, an online hub for statewide and school and district-level data, with new numbers on student demographics, high school graduation, standardized test scores and more.

Canavero highlighted a one percent growth in student enrollment across the state’s public and charter schools. Meanwhile, the dropout rate declined slightly from 2.8 percent in 2014-15 to 2.7 in 2015-16.

“That’s a number we want to see drop, so that’s moving in the right direction,” Canavero said.

Still, the actual usefulness of a high school diploma in Nevada remains in question.

Only 8 percent of the class of 2016 — the first required to complete the college-entrance ACT exam under a new state mandate — scored well enough to be considered ready for college in four major subject areas. And 57.7 percent of Nevada high school graduates who go onto a public college or university in the state are placed in remediation courses to help them adjust to more rigorous classes later.

In Clark County, the district’s preliminary graduation rate reached 74.2 percent compared to 72.1 percent last year and 70.9 percent for the class of 2014. At 17,491 students, the graduating class of 2016 is the district’s largest.

“We are thrilled to see that our students continue to make gains and that our graduation rate continues to increase,” Mike Barton, chief student achievement officer, said in a statement.

“This is a testament not just to the commitment of our students but also of our dedicated staff that provides students with support and resources to get them to the finish line,” the statement reads.

In 2014, Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky committed the district to reaching a graduation rate of 82 percent for the class of 2019, which entered Clark County high schools as freshmen last year.

