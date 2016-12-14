Classes continue at Bonanza High School despite power outage

A power outage at Bonanza High School has not resulted in canceled classes Wednesday morning, Clark County School District spokesman David Roddy said.

Although attendance is down, the high school at 6665 Del Ray Ave. is holding classes, Roddy said. The school will rely on backup power. Full power is expected to resume this morning.

A car crash Tuesday afternoon caused the outage, Nevada Energy spokesman Mark Severts said. The vehicle hit a “very significant transmission line” just before 3 p.m.

The crash occurred near the school on Homby Avenue and Redwood Street, near Charleston Boulevard and Del Rey Avenue, and caused 1,800 Nevada Energy customers to lose power, Severts said.

Nevada Energy worked overnight to clear the old pole and plant a new one, he said.

Phones at the school are not working, but water does, CCSD spokesman Roddy said. The school’s morning nutrition break and lunch programs were not affected.

“That’s the situation they’ve got and they’re making the best of it,” Roddy said.

