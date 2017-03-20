College of Southern Nevada to use grant to upgrade, expand aviation program

The Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology has announced $1 million in new grants for community colleges, agencies and workforce training providers throughout Nevada.

The College of Southern Nevada is one of the recipients, and will use its $36,920 award to upgrade and expand its aviation program with a training simulation laboratory at the school’s Henderson campus.

The money is provided through STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Workforce Challenge grants, which seek to fill the demand for skilled workers in industries like advanced manufacturing, information technology, cybersecurity, clean energy and healthcare.

“New and exciting STEM industries growing in Nevada require a highly-skilled workforce,” Gov. Brian Sandoval said in a statement. “These grants will ensure Nevadans have opportunities to enroll in education and training programs that will put them on a career pathway toward success.”

