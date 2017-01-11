Construction of $20M Legacy charter school to begin in North Las Vegas

Legacy Traditional School will begin construction Jan. 25 on a $20 million campus in North Las Vegas that’s scheduled to open for the 2017-18 school year.

When completed, the 80,717-square-foot, L-shaped building will be equipped with 41 classrooms, offices, a gym, playgrounds, cafeteria, athletic fields and more than 90 parking spaces, Aaron Hale, executive director and co-founder of Legacy Traditional Schools, said in a release issued Monday.

The two-story school will be built on a vacant 8.7-acre parcel on the northeast corner of La Madre Way and Valley Drive. The school is expected to house about 1,260 students in kindergarten through eighth grade, along with 80 to 90 employees, Hale said. The North Las Vegas City Council approved the plan in October.

This will be Legacy’s first campus in Nevada. The Arizona-based charter school operates 12 campuses. Enrollment is open through Friday, when a lottery will be held for grade levels that have more applicants than available seats.

