CSN names Ricardo Villalobos to executive director post

The College of Southern Nevada has named Ricardo Villalobos to lead its Division of Workforce and Economic Development.

As executive director Villalobos will be responsible for student programs on the non-credit side of CSN. The division was established in 2005 to meet the training needs of southern Nevada’s workforce and employers.

“Ric’s extensive experience in workforce development and his knowledge of southern Nevada employers’ needs will be a great addition to the college and a benefit to the region as a whole,” CSN President Michael Richards said Wednesday in a statement. “CSN’s connection to the community will become even stronger under his leadership.”

Villalobos, of Las Vegas, previously served as Director of Workforce Development Programs at Workforce Connections, the region’s workforce development board.

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.