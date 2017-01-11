Deadline nears for guaranteed scholarships at Nevada State College

Eligible, first-time students who have their sights set on attending Nevada State College have until Sunday to apply for a guaranteed scholarship for the 2017-18 school year.

The awards, $1,500 to $2,500 per semester for students with a minimum of a 3.25 cumulative, unweighted grade-point average, are for students who will be enrolled full-time — taking at least 12 credit hours — at Nevada State College. Eligible students who apply by Sunday are guaranteed to be awarded scholarships. Applications received after Sunday, but before April 15, will be awarded based on available funding.

The scholarships are provided by the Nevada State College Foundation and general college funding.

