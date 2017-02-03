Desert Research Institute selects first female president

The Desert Research Institute will welcome its first female president on July 1.

The Nevada Board of Regents unanimously appointed Dr. Kristen Averyt to the role on Friday. She is currently the associate director for science at the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences at the University of Colorado Boulder.

“It is awesome to have a woman leading our scientific institute and serving as a role model to future Nevadans,” said Regent Jason Geddes, chair of the DRI President Search Committee.

The committee also had considered Dr. Philip Mote for the role, but cited Averyt’s ideas for publicizing the work of the institute and improving its fundraising goals, as her strengths.

“Dr. Averyt will bring a great depth of scientific, academic, and administrative experience to the Desert Research Institute,” Rick Trachok, chairman of the Board of Regents, said in a statement.

