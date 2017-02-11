Henderson, CCSD officials look to alleviate overcrowding at 5 schools

Overcrowding issues at five Henderson campuses have led city and Clark County School District officials to begin searching for sites to build new schools.

Blake Cumbers, associate superintendent of the district, said an elementary school is being designed for the site near the intersection of Chapata Drive and Casady Hollow Avenue.

“This is the best site that meets the criteria that we use to evaluate school properties,” Cumbers said during a city council meeting this week. “It would help alleviate the overpopulation of nearby schools.”

He noted that Kesterson Elementary School is at approximately 120 percent capacity while Vanderburg Elementary School is at nearly 160 percent capacity and Twitchell Elementary School is at more than 130 percent capacity. Bartlett Elementary School is at nearly 130 percent capacity and Newton Elementary school is at more than 120 percent capacity.

However, council members said they preferred the site near the intersection of Valle Verde Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway.

“The school planned for Chapata Drive is an 850-seat school,” said Councilwoman Debra March. “It’s a huge school. That’s like putting a 100 pounds into a 50 pound-site.”

