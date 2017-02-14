Judge orders CCSD to disclose more details in records regarding Trustee Kevin Child

A judge on Tuesday ordered the Clark County School District to disclose more information from redacted records that pertain to alleged inappropriate behavior of Trustee Kevin Child.

The records, which the Las Vegas Review-Journal sued to obtain, must now reveal names of employees and schools that the district initially withheld — with the exception of victims of alleged sexual harassment, students, and support staff.

The district argued that releasing the names would produce a “chilling effect” on employees who come forward to document a complaint against the trustee.

“The people’s fearfulness of retaliation is real,” Adam Honey, an attorney for the district, told Clark County District Court Judge Timothy Williams.

District attorneys also argued that the district complied with the Review-Journal’s request, noting that revealing the names of people and schools in documents will not shed any more light on Child’s alleged actions.

But Review-Journal attorney Maggie McLetchie argued that parents want to know if incidents with Child occurred at their children’s schools.

Records so far released include reports that span from April 2014 to October 2016.

“I’m pleased the Review-Journal is getting the access it should to documents — but it should not take over two months and a lawsuit for CCSD to comply,” McLetchie said. “It’s unquestionable that the public has a right to know about the actions of CCSD trustees it elects – and about how administrators have handled the myriad complaints and allegations that span years.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at 702-383-4630 or apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.