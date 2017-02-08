Judge orders CCSD to hand over records regarding Trustee Kevin Child

A judge ordered the Clark County School District on Wednesday to release records pertaining to the actions and behavior of Trustee Kevin Child after the Review-Journal sued to obtain complaints against him.

Clark County District Court Judge Timothy Williams ordered the district to provide records that the Review-Journal first requested in December, including emails regarding the guidelines that Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky issued against Child that month.

Those guidelines barred Child from making visits to schools or entering administrative offices without a written invitation.

The district has until Friday at noon to provide the documents. If it does not strictly comply by that time, the court has set a hearing on the matter for Tuesday.

The Review-Journal sued to obtain records on Child in January, after its records requests were not addressed for more than a month.

An investigative memo on Child from the district’s Office of Diversity and Affirmative Action concluded that his behavior caused a hostile and intimidating work environment, in particular creating anxiety among female employees — some of whom labeled him “weird” and “creepy.”

Child has denied that he has acted inappropriately or disrupted schools and said that he has not seen any complaints against him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at 702-383-4630 or apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.

Court filing - Review-Journal vs. CCSD by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd