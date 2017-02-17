Law could keep Clark County school volunteers from being vulnerable to lawsuits

Volunteers who serve on Clark County school organization teams would be held harmless from lawsuits relating to their duties, according to a proposed bill.

Nevada Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, introduced SB 119 during a Senate education committee meeting Thursday.

The new teams were created after AB 394 passed in 2015, which mandated the reorganization of the Clark County School District. The teams, which include teachers, support staff, parents and community members, are responsible for helping direct finances and programs at the schools.

The teams have met in an effort to be ready for the reorganization to take effect for the 2017-18 school year.

Ford said the possibility to be sued would discourage volunteers from serving, which was against the intent of the reorganization law. The bill would be retroactive to when the members started serving.

The committee took no action on the bill.

