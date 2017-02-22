Nevada Legislature joins lawsuit against Clark County School District

The Nevada Legislature has joined the attorney general’s office in opposing a Clark County School District lawsuit over the district’s reorganization, arguing in part that the lawsuit was not authorized in a public meeting.

Though not originally a party in the lawsuit, the Legislature filed a motion to join the Nevada Department of Education and State Board of Education as a defendant in Carson City District Court on Tuesday.

The Legislature’s action also argues that the trustees do not have legal capacity to sue in their own name. Instead, the filing states, trustees can direct the school district to sue if they do so in a public meeting.

“In this case, because the Board of Trustees brought this lawsuit without first taking action to authorize this lawsuit on behalf of the School District in a public meeting that complied with the (Open Meeting Law), the Board of Trustees violated the (Open Meeting Law),” the filing states.

The district lawsuit seeks to halt the regulation that accompanies the reorganization law. The regulation dictates how the district should implement the overhaul.

But trustees have had a number of issues with the regulation that they feel have been ignored.

Because the regulation was crafted by the Advisory Committee for AB 394 and not the State Board of Education, the district lawsuit notes, the regulation was created in violation of the Nevada Constitution’s separation of powers clause.

The state Legislature denies that the district has the ability to bring a separation-of-powers claim. It also argues that the district did not act in a “diligent and timely manner” to assert the issue in court after the reorganization became law in June of 2015.

“Instead, the School District inexcusably and unreasonably — and potentially strategically — slept on its rights and waited 18 months before bringing this lawsuit,” the court filing states.

The district and Board President Deanna Wright could not be immediately reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.