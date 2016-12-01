Nevada to receive nearly $13M grant for preschool development

Nevada is one of 18 states that federal officials say will get grants to develop early learning programs for preschool-age children from low- to moderate-income families.

Education Secretary of John B. King Jr. said Wednesday that Nevada has been allocated almost $13 million of the $247 million being awarded under the Preschool Development Grant program.

Federal education officials also released a national overview and 18 state progress reports detailing how awardees are meeting standards for improving access to early learning for at-risk children.

Nevada is among 12 states in the program that haven’t met or exceeded their targets under the program.

It aims to improve classroom teaching by supporting and compensating qualified teachers, expanding half-day programs to full-days and reducing class sizes and child-teacher ratios.