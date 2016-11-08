Nevada receives $3.4M federal grant to boost lower performing schools

Nevada has received another $3.4 million from the federal School Improvement Grant that will aid selected schools in graduation and proficiency rates.

The latest award caps off a total of roughly $40 million the Nevada Department of Education has received from the grant since 2010.

Three schools in Clark County — Bailey Middle School, Valley High School, and Del Sol Academy — have received money through the grant so far. The online Nevada Virtual Academy charter school also has received funding.

Matt Smith, the state director for school improvement grants, said the money has helped boost performance levels.

“We’re seeing schools that have significantly improved their graduation rates, have significantly improved their student achievement,” he said. “Overall it’s been a boon to the state.”

The School Improvement Grant aims to improve the lowest-performing public schools across the country. The money is part of a final grant award of roughly $427 million nationwide.

Priority and focus schools — schools that are in the bottom 5 percent of the state or have high achievement gaps — are eligible for the funds. School districts will apply for the money through the state Department of Education.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at 702-383-4630 or apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.