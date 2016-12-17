Nevada State College picks Eastern Washington dean as new provost

Nevada State College on Friday announced Dr. Vickie Shields as the new provost and executive vice president for the college, effective June 1.

“Dr. Shields brings over 20 years of experience to this role and we’re looking forward to her leadership as we continue to build upon our reputation as one of the fastest growing and most innovative colleges in the U.S.,” Bart Patterson, president of Nevada State College, said in a statement. “Dr. Shields shares our passion and vision in our commitment to achieving continued success in providing higher education to all Nevadans.”

Shields currently serves as the dean of the College of Social Sciences at Eastern Washington University. During her tenure there, she led the institution through one of the most complex reorganizations in the university’s history. She also built a college committed to social justice, diversity and inclusion, and community engagement in social science and professional social work.

Shields has also served as assistant and associate professor of telecommunications and women’s studies at Bowling Green State University before becoming director of the women’s studies program and eventually associate dean of arts and sciences – where she led a successful university-wide general education reform.

Patterson said Shields’ ability to adjust to a constantly changing structure is her most powerful attribute, as the college is in a period of very fast growth. She is also a first-generation college student, enabling her to relate to two-thirds of the student body, Patterson said.

The position, which ranks second in the hierarchy of leadership at the college, pays $210,000 annually.

“I’m honored and delighted to be named Nevada State College’s next provost and executive vice president,” Shields said in a statement. “As a first-generation college student myself, I know first-hand how the mission of a public university transforms lives for students and their families. I’m excited to join such a committed community of teacher scholars and professionals who truly pull together and deliver the very best curriculum and services for our students. I am committed to helping Nevada State College grow, thrive and fulfill its vital mission to students, faculty and the state of Nevada.”

Shields succeeds Dr. Erika Beck, who accepted the position of president at California State University Channel Islands earlier this year. Patterson said the university received more than 50 applications for the position.

