Nevada State College ramps up fundraising with 7 new foundation trustees

The Nevada State College Foundation has added seven new members to its board within the past year as it ramps up efforts to leverage and manage a recent fundraising campaign.
“We are thrilled to have expanded our Foundation’s trustee base with such distinguished business and civic leaders,” Foundation Chair David Grant said in a statement. “All are respected professionals in their fields. They will be invaluable in helping Nevada State College accomplish our academic mission.”
The new trustees are:
- Alfredo T. Alonso, principal, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie
- Tim Brooks, owner and general manager, Emerald Island Casino
- Thomas O. Cordy, founder and president, Global Nutritionals
- Elaine A. Hodgson, president and chief executive officer, Incredible Technologies
- Daline Januik, executive vice president and regional president, Bank of Nevada
- Marilyn Jentzen, principal, Innovative Impact Consulting,
- Charles R. Rinehart, retired chairman and CEO, H.F. Ahmanson
After raising $17 million to boost the college’s facility expansion, scholarships and academic programs, the foundation is in the midst of a $2 million effort to collect scholarship funds. The newest effort, which began in March, has raised $700,000 in donations and pledges to date. The foundation is also heavily exploring the launch of a new $12 million campaign Jan. 1. Of that amount, $3 million would be allocated for scholarships, $6 million for a new School of Education building and $3 million for School of Education program enhancements.
“I think Nevada State College is at a point in time where it’s catching some steam,” Grant said. “With the emphasis in education and improving education, I believe Nevada State College is unmatched in its position to help effectuate change in training new teachers.”
