Nevada State College ramps up fundraising with 7 new foundation trustees

The Nevada State College Foundation has added seven new members to its board within the past year as it ramps up efforts to leverage and manage a recent fundraising campaign.

“We are thrilled to have expanded our Foundation’s trustee base with such distinguished business and civic leaders,” Foundation Chair David Grant said in a statement. “All are respected professionals in their fields. They will be invaluable in helping Nevada State College accomplish our academic mission.”

The new trustees are:

Alfredo T. Alonso, principal, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

Tim Brooks, owner and general manager, Emerald Island Casino

Thomas O. Cordy, founder and president, Global Nutritionals

Elaine A. Hodgson, president and chief executive officer, Incredible Technologies

Daline Januik, executive vice president and regional president, Bank of Nevada

Marilyn Jentzen, principal, Innovative Impact Consulting,

Charles R. Rinehart, retired chairman and CEO, H.F. Ahmanson

After raising $17 million to boost the college’s facility expansion, scholarships and academic programs, the foundation is in the midst of a $2 million effort to collect scholarship funds. The newest effort, which began in March, has raised $700,000 in donations and pledges to date. The foundation is also heavily exploring the launch of a new $12 million campaign Jan. 1. Of that amount, $3 million would be allocated for scholarships, $6 million for a new School of Education building and $3 million for School of Education program enhancements.

“I think Nevada State College is at a point in time where it’s catching some steam,” Grant said. “With the emphasis in education and improving education, I believe Nevada State College is unmatched in its position to help effectuate change in training new teachers.”

