Nevada Treasurer’s Office decreases ESA application periods

The state Treasurer’s Office plans to cut two of four application periods for the Education Savings Account, a move that’s expected to help streamline the process, according to spokesman Adam Varahachaikol.

Under the new guidelines, parents who want money in time for the start of the 2017-18 school year must upload their application materials by the end of April. The second application period runs from August through October, with those approved applicants receiving money in February.

Applications won’t be approved unless a new source of funding for the program is agreed upon during the legislative session.

Applications that were already submitted will continue to be processed, Varahachaikol said. More than 8,500 applications have been submitted.

For the 2016-17 year, the standard grant would have been about $5,200, while the grant for low-income students and students with disabilities would have been about $5,700.

