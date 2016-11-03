New 9-step strategy aims to help Nevada deal with teacher shortages

A national campaign from the Center for American Progress has unveiled a nine-step strategy that states such as Nevada can use to address dire teacher shortages under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

The TeachStrong campaign, similar to the What’s Next Nevada campaign, aims to improve and support the teaching profession nationwide.

The campaign highlighted portions of the federal law, the latest version of the Education and Secondary Education Act, that districts could use to attract high-quality teachers.

The nine steps include increasing compensation, creating stronger career pathways to teaching and raising the bar for teacher licensure.

Dena Durish, state deputy superintendent for educator effectiveness and family engagement, outlined a few initiatives Nevada has already taken to address the issue, including Teach Nevada scholarships and new regulations for teacher evaluations.

“There are some holes in these nine principles that we can certainly fill in,” she said of Nevada’s efforts so far. “I’m excited about this new work.”

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at 702-383-4630 or apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.