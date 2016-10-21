New charter school approved for North Las Vegas

Legacy Traditional School will open its first Nevada campus for the 2017-18 school year, under a plan approved 4-0 by the North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday night. Mayor John Lee was absent from the meeting.

The council approved a plan that will allow Legacy to build a 80,717-square-foot, L-shaped building equipped with 51 classrooms, offices, a gym, playgrounds, athletic fields and 93 parking spaces.

The two-story school will be built on a vacant 8.7-acre parcel on the northeast corner of La Madre Way and Valley Drive. The school is expected to house about 1,260 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The Arizona-based charter school operates 12 campuses. Enrollment for the new North Las Vegas campus is open Nov. 28 to Jan. 12, according to Legacy’s website.

