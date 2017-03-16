Parents fight to keep interim principal at Newton Elementary

Parents at Newton Elementary are fighting to keep former interim Principal Steven Niemeier as leader of their school, arguing that the voices of parents and the school organizational team were overlooked when the district did not offer him the permanent post.

The superintendent’s decision to hire Principal Jorie DiCamillo instead comes even after the school organizational team — composed of teachers, parents and support staff — voted for Niemeier.

Some parents feel the move goes against the spirit of the district’s new reorganization law, which offers a school empowerment model that gives more power at the local level.

“The voice of our organizational team was ignored,” parent Doug Walters told the Clark County School Board last Thursday. “The outcry of parent support is overwhelming.”

Yet while the reorganization allows school teams to recommend one candidate for principal, the decision still ultimately lies with the superintendent.

Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky tried to clarify that at a public school board meeting, after upset parents continued to voice their concern.

“It does not say that the school organizational team chooses the principal,” he told one parent about the regulation accompanying the reorganization law. “So please read the regulation.”

WHAT THE SCHOOL NEEDS

Parents are still against the decision, arguing that Niemeier is the leader that the school needs.

“He’s taught everything from kindergarten to fifth grade — he knows good teaching,” parent Leah Rivera told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He has high expectations.”

Parents have sent a petition with over 150 signatures and hundreds of letters in support of Niemeier, according to Rivera.

Rivera said she also filed a complaint with the district that noted issues with School Associate Superintendent Robert Mars. As an associate superintendent, Mars oversees up to 25 schools in his assigned performance zone, assisting with the hiring process.

“I feel like if we lose this fight, then the school teams never will have a voice,” she said.

Niemeier now serves as the school’s assistant principal. He did not return requests for comment.

In an email, DiCamillo said she is incredibly grateful and excited to be working in one of the finest communities in Henderson.

“I believe that Newton Elementary is a special place and look forward to partnering with all stakeholders in a collaborative process to continue to bring the community, staff, and students together,” DiCamillo wrote. “There are so many excellent programs taking place here that we will continue based on parent, student and staff feedback.”

2014 CHEATING SCANDAL

Parents describe Niemeier as a leader who turned around a school facing some turmoil. He assumed the role of acting principal last fall, after office manager Sharon Mahe was charged with stealing between $650 and $3,500 from the school.

But Niemeier was also embroiled in a 2014 cheating scandal at Kelly Elementary, where he served as assistant principal.

Skorkowsky suspended Niemeier and the school’s principal after the state superintendent of public instruction alleged cheating on standardized tests at the school. He later reinstated both staff members after reports on flaws in the state investigation.

Chief Academic Officer Mike Barton, however, would not say whether that is the reason Niemeier was not chosen for the role.

“The community at Newton, I think they had different thoughts on who the principal should be,” he said. “But obviously there are some personnel things that can never be really publicized, and out of respect for privacy laws and for people, some things just can’t be shared in the school organization team hiring processes.”

The district said Mars was not available for comment on Tuesday, but Barton said he supports Mars’ leadership.

“I know that this is a tough situation and tough perspective and tough opinion on what the final outcome should’ve been, but I’m confident Mr. Mars will continue to work with the Newton community in a proactive manner along with the other schools that he supervises.”

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.