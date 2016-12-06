Plan would shift superintendent’s role in CCSD overhaul

A proposal to hire another person to oversee two critical issues for the Clark County School District is being seen by some as a political move on the part of trustees to delay the district’s mandated reorganization.

The reorganization, required through the law known as AB394, has been a testy process for the school district as it prepares to move to an empowerment model by 2017.

Now, a proposal to bring on an “agent to represent” the district on both AB394 and the Achievement School District initiative has sparked backlash and some legal concern.

The proposal — spelled out in a short agenda item to be discussed at Thursday’s school board meeting — would shift Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky’s role “to focus on traditionally delegated duties related to student achievement.” The issue also is expected to be discussed at a board meeting Wednesday.

In a statement, Skorkowsky said he can’t comment on the political motives of the trustees in placing the proposal on the agenda.

“I can say that if acted upon, its practical effect would be to severely hinder the implementation of AB394, and it would also be a breach of my contract with the district,” Skorkowsky said.

But the teachers’ union has spoken out against the proposal, noting that it’s a power play to slow the reorganization process.

“This is, clear and simple, a power move on the part of the trustees to strip the superintendent of his responsibility of having operational control … of the school district,” said Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita. “And interfacing with operations is the only way the transition to 394 is going to take place.”

Vellardita has criticized District B Trustee Chris Garvey for leading an obstructionist effort to slow the reorganization.

He argued that Garvey, Board President Linda Young and District D Trustee Kevin Child have been quoted as wanting to push back the process.

The latest issue arose when the Advisory Committee for AB394, the group of state legislators guiding the process, hired a consultant for up to $1.2 million and said that payment must come from the district.

Vellardita said the transition process has not gone as quickly as it should, and that trustees aren’t allowing the superintendent’s team to work with the TSC2 Group consultant.

He argued that any willful intention to slow the reorganization would defy the law.

The proposal comes as trustees are reviewing their governance roles while juggling two powerful state initiatives that have heavily affected the district.

Garvey said the process is not being obstructed, noting that trustees have supported training for principals. But she said the district has had a number of concerns with the reorganization, which originally was not supposed to be fully implemented until 2018.

“I support going forward with AB394 on those pieces that make sense for kids,” she said, noting that trustees should still look at those aspects that are questionable.

Garvey said that the most important thing is student achievement, but that Skorkowsky might not be able to focus on that if his time is being consumed with legislative mandates.

“His skill set is as an instructional leader, and that’s the focus that we know he can succeed in, and that is the role of the superintendent,” she said.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at 702-383-4630 or apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.