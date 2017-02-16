Program would increase disabled students’ ability to get standard high school diplomas

More students with disabilities would be able to earn a standard high school diploma under proposed changes from the Nevada Department of Education.

Under current law, most special education students earn an “adjusted diploma,” because their disability keeps them from meeting certain requirements to earn a standard diploma, said Will Jensen, the state special education director.

AB 64 was presented to the Assembly education committee Wednesday. No action was taken on the bill.

Students would be able to earn a standard diploma by satisfying certain requirements in an individualized education plan, as determined by the student’s individualized education program team.

The adjusted diplomas can keep students from opportunities later on in life, including qualifying for financial aid and discrimination when applying for jobs and service to the military, Jensen said. Adjusted diplomas also do not factor in graduation rates.

