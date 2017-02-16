Program would increase disabled students’ ability to get standard high school diplomas

Posted 

Special education teacher Ashlen Atkinson in a classroom assisting a math student at West Preparatory Academy on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Special education teacher Ashlen Atkinson in a classroom assists a math student at West Preparatory Academy on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Las Vegas.



By MEGHIN DELANEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

More students with disabilities would be able to earn a standard high school diploma under proposed changes from the Nevada Department of Education.

Under current law, most special education students earn an “adjusted diploma,” because their disability keeps them from meeting certain requirements to earn a standard diploma, said Will Jensen, the state special education director.

AB 64 was presented to the Assembly education committee Wednesday. No action was taken on the bill.

Students would be able to earn a standard diploma by satisfying certain requirements in an individualized education plan, as determined by the student’s individualized education program team.

The adjusted diplomas can keep students from opportunities later on in life, including qualifying for financial aid and discrimination when applying for jobs and service to the military, Jensen said. Adjusted diplomas also do not factor in graduation rates.

