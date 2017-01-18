Proposed budget signals $115 million in new investment for Nevada higher education

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, in his Tuesday night State of the State address, referred to the $115 million in new investment for the Nevada System of Higher Education as “strategic.”

Sandoval’s proposed budget would give UNLV the bulk of the money — $37.4 million — directed toward increasing student enrollment as the state prepares for a growing population and economy. The University of Nevada, Reno would receive $21.3 million for this purpose, and $21.4 million would be directed toward the state’s four community colleges for career and technical education.

University employees also would receive a 2 percent cost of living adjustment in each year of the biennium, according to his proposed budget.

In addition, Sandoval’s proposed budget calls for funding UNLV’s School of Medicine beyond its start-up costs, which it received in the 2015 legislative session. The proposal also would provide funding for capacity building projects at all teaching institutions and the Desert Research Institute, as well as, capital improvement projects, including the completion of UNLV’s hotel college, a new engineering building at UNR and deferred maintenance projects.

The budget also outlines a doubling of funding for the Silver State Opportunity Grant. In the last biennium, the program — Nevada’s first need-based grant — received $5 million. It has received widespread support in the past, but the program’s 15-credit requirement has been criticized for hurting students juggling college with work and family obligations.

Sandoval’s budget seems to mirror the priorities previously outlined by NSHE, as well as the Southern Nevada Forum.

There was no mention, however, regarding a proposal for a new state-funded $43 million health sciences building to be utilized between the College of Southern Nevada and Nevada State College.

