Regents approve 3 new CSN student unions at cost of $80M

The Board of Regents on Thursday approved a proposal by College of Southern Nevada to build a student union on each of its three campuses.

But it comes with a significant hike in student fees.

Effective this fall, students will pay an additional $8 per-credit registration fee, or about $120 per semester if a student takes 15 credits, to pay for the buildings, which total nearly $80 million. Construction on all three is expected to begin early next year and be completed by fall 2019.

“It’s a lot of money for the students, but I like this,” said Regent Andrea Anderson. “All the students could use it. It’s not just for a certain major or a certain type of student.”

The project has the support of most students, with results from surveys showing that 78 percent want the buildings, according to Jill Robinson, CSN’s student body president. Robinson said the student government has been working for three years on the initiative.

The student unions will include food service, meeting and event space. But beyond that, Robinson said it will give the students a sense of belonging.

“It was very much a needed thing,” Robinson said. “I’ve spoken to some of our students who have left here, and have gone to UNLV, and they’ve said it’s (the student union) made an immense difference in the culture.”

Construction will also be supported by a $3 per-credit fee for summer courses beginning in 2018. For operation and maintenance, a $1 per-credit hour fee will be added in 2019, the expected completion date. CSN is also contributing $7 million from its general improvement fund.

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Follow @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.