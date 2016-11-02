Regulations for student achievement program in Nevada schools hit roadblock

CARSON CITY — Regulations that would implement a controversial program to improve student achievement in underperforming Nevada schools hit a roadblock Wednesday in front of a panel of state lawmakers.

Lawmakers were told the program will proceed despite the failure to act, however.

The Legislative Commission debated but didn’t vote on regulations that would allow a few schools to be converted to charter schools to improve student performance.

Senate Majority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Henderson, said it was clear there was not enough support to approve the regulations on the committee, so no vote was taken. The commission consists of 12 lawmakers, six Democrats and six Republicans.

“I would vote for these regulations, but there aren’t seven votes today to approve these regulations,” he said. “I would simply encourage you to continue forward with the law we passed in 2015.”

Steve Canavero, state superintendent of public instruction, said he does not know how to resolve the concerns raised by lawmakers about the proposed regulations. He said he will proceed with the law implementing the program.

“We will continue to move down and implement the law. The specific changes we made in the regulation were to be responsive to district concerns,” he said. “I don’t know how to regulate my way out of these concerns.”

Gov. Brian Sandoval proposed the new Achievement School District initiative in his 2015 State of the State address. The measure, and programs to improve student achievement, won approval in the 2015 Legislature

New state Education Department ratings released last month found that 21 Clark County schools are eligible for conversion to charter schools through the state’s new Achievement School District initiative.

The list of underperforming schools — rebranded this year as “Rising Stars” — includes elementary or middle schools in the bottom 5 percent of the state or high schools with a graduation rate below 60 percent.

John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association, told the commission that the law reorganizing the school district, also passed in 2015, should be given time to work before moving forward with the achievement school model.

The achievement school regulations were adopted with good intention, but they do not account for the reorganization effort, he said.

Failure to approve the regulations provoked criticism from Assemblyman Ira Hansen, R-Sparks, who said too many Nevadans continue to resist changes to improve student achievement.

“What we’re dealing with is a sick, anemic patient,” he said. “We’re the worst performing state in the nation. Yet every effort we’re trying to come up with to try to make things better in this state, with the exception of throwing money at it, is constantly blocked by the people who seem to want to maintain the status quo.”

Hansen’s remarks were criticized by state Sen. Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, who said lawmakers on the commission have a duty to ask questions and ensure the right policy is adopted.

“I am sick of the lecturing that someone on this panel is better than someone else,” he said. “We all have a right to ask questions and I will continue to do so.”

