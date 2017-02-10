Revision to state laws would make college credit more accessible to Nevada high school students

Revisions to two state laws aim to make it easier for Nevada high school students to earn college credits or participate in internships while in high school.

The Senate education committee, the primary sponsor on both bills, heard proposed revisions to the dual-credit and internship programs Thursday.

“These two bills compliment each other. They can be viewed as a package,” said Matt Morris, the legislative director for Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Every school district in the state would be mandated to have a dual-credit agreement with at least one post-secondary institution under proposed changes in SB 19. Districts would also be required to inform all parents and students about the opportunities, and the districts would be required to pay any tuition costs.

“This will mean more students are exposed to these proven opportunities,” Morris said.

SB 66 would make it easier for high school students to complete internships by removing grade, age and credit restrictions from the state statute.

The proposal would also phase out the word internship out and replace it with “work-based learning experiences,” State Superintendent Steve Canavero said. The new term aligns better with state workforce goals and allows more flexibility for students to get involved.

The state education department would work with local districts and the Office of Workforce Innovation to develop an incubator program for the proposed work-based programs.

The committee took no action on either bill Thursday.

Contact Meghin Delaney at 702-383-0281 or mdelaney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MeghinDelaney on Twitter.