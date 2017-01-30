RJ sues Clark County School District for access to complaints against Trustee Child

Attorneys for the Las Vegas Review-Journal have filed a lawsuit against the Clark County School District seeking access to records of complaints against Trustee Kevin Child, who was barred in December from making unannounced visits to schools.

The petition, filed in Clark County District Court, comes after repeated requests for the public records went unfulfilled for more than a month.

The Review-Journal initially requested incident reports, emails and correspondence regarding Child on December 5, the day that Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky issued guidelines to staff that restricted Child’s interactions in schools and with district employees. The request later included any written complaints the district has received regarding Child.

“Documents that address the behavior of an elected official mustn’t be withheld from the public,” Review-Journal Managing Editor Glenn Cook said. “The allegations against Mr. Child, as well as the school district’s actions taken against him, warrant immediate scrutiny.”

Review-Journal attorneys argue that the district continues to “effectively ignore” the requests and has not provided a meaningful response. They also argue that the district has not claimed that the records are privileged or confidential, which it was required to do within five days.

“No public entity is beyond the reach of Nevada’s Public Records Act,” Review-Journal attorney Maggie McLetchie said. “CCSD has delayed and delayed providing a meaningful response to the reporter’s request. This violates the law and now we are seeking court action.”

An investigative memo that the Review-Journal independently obtained later in December concluded that Child created an intimidating work environment throughout the district, particularly among female employees.

Carlos McDade, general counsel for the district, was not immediately available for comment.

