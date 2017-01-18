Sandoval touches on weighted formula needed for CCSD overhaul

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval’s budget proposal partially addresses the weighted student funding formula that the Clark County School District sees as critical to its reorganization efforts.

Sandoval’s proposal will eventually establish a designated per-pupil amount — or weight — for gifted and talented students, one of four categories designated under a new formula that the state is working to adopt.

The weighted formula also will include more per-pupil amounts to students in special education, classified as English language learners or those who receive free and reduced lunch.

His proposal does increase the current special education weight by $30 million, providing a total $183 million in 2018 and $199 million in 2019.

The budget for the next biennium builds upon Sandoval’s priorities in 2015, expanding on the Victory and Zoom school initiatives that aid English Language Learners and students in poverty.

Both programs will be monitored and used to assist in establishing a weighted formula, according to the state Department of Education.

Exact total expenditures have not been released for this biennium. But Sandoval’s proposal represents additional spending on top of the $2.81 billion budget for K-12 in 2015.

In a statement, Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Canavero said 2015 provided investments and appropriate accountability to ensure every child will access economic opportunities.

“As in 2015, these investments come with an obligation to perform, not next year but now,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Canavero said in a statement. “We must continue to hold ourselves accountable to ensure every child is prepared to meet the demands of the workforce that will drive the new Nevada economy.”

