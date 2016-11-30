Sands Cares donates $160K for training in new CCSD positions

The Las Vegas Sands Corp. is providing financial help for training Clark County School District leaders as the system goes through an exhaustive reorganization that will roll out in 2017-18.

Sands Cares, the philanthropic arm of the corporation, announced Wednesday that it will donate $160,000 to the Public Education Foundation.

The funds will provide training to principals and the new school associate superintendents that were created through the mandated reorganization.

“We’re excited to participate to provide some important funding at this crucial moment and we’re looking forward to some great results,” said Ron Reese, senior vice president of communications for Las Vegas Sands.

Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky said the district has substantial challenges ahead, but thanked the partners who put education first.

“Just know that we’ll be successful in this because we have so many friends who are willing to step up and help us in this transition,” he said.

The Sands Education Council, a public-private partnership, identified training for school leaders as a crucial need. Training for 29 associate superintendents and principals begins Friday.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

