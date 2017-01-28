Search committee selects sole finalist for DRI presidency

A search committee has named Dr. Kristen Averyt as the sole finalist for the Desert Research Institute presidency.

The committee will take the unanimous recommendation to the full Board of Regents during a Feb. 3 meeting.

Averyt, currently associate director for science at the University of Colorado, Boulder, is being considered against another finalist, Dr. Philip Mote, who is director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute.

“We thought both candidates were excellent because their environmental, hydrological and atmospheric background meshed very well with the institute,” said Regent Jason Geddes, chair of the DRI President Search Committee. “What tipped the scales for Kristen is that she had a vision for communicating out all the great work being done to K-12, the general citizenry and the national and international science community.”

If she’s approved, Averyt would begin July 1, Geddes said.

