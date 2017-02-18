State’s response to CCSD lawsuit cites trustees efforts to retain power

The state Attorney General’s office opposed the Clark County School District’s lawsuit against the mandated reorganization effort with a court filing Friday that could ensure a continuous legal fight.

The office, representing the state Department of Education, argued that the regulation that dictates rules for the reorganization was developed after receiving testimony from the community and various experts — including trustees.

“The public interest is furthered by the Court rejecting the Trustees’ efforts to retain their centralized power and financial clout at the expense of local interests and denying this motion,” the attorney general’s filing states.

In its filing, the state also argues that the trustees’ complaint is void under public meeting law, because the board did not vote to approve the lawsuit in a public meeting.

District officials were not immediately available for comment.

The state’s response refutes a number of the district’s concerns, including the requirement to split its budget between schools (80 percent) and central offices (20 percent).

The 80-percent rule, as it is known, was “rationally derived” based on testimony from education experts, the filing argues.

The state also argued that the state legislature only mandated that the reorganization begin “no later” than the 2018-2019 school year. The new accelerated timeline, with a deadline of 2017, has been another cause of concern for the district.

Trustees and state officials on both side of the lawsuit appeared to be open to cooperation at a meeting later this month, but any immediate solution remains unclear.

“Stakeholders across Clark County and the State have come together to give their children improved educational opportunities,” the state argues, “and to allow the Trustees to stand in the way of that progress would be manifestly against the public policy.”

