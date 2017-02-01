Students at 2 CCSD schools will be taught how to save money for college

Two Clark County elementary schools and families will learn about saving for college this week.

Officials from the state’s College Savings Plan program will visit Bonner Elementary School at 8 a.m. Thursday and Bracken Elementary School at 9 a.m. Friday. The program, run by the state treasurer’s office, helps families start saving for college early.

The state’s Kick Start program will be highlighted. Families open a savings account through the state. The state makes an initial $50 deposit.

More than 135,000 students now have money set aside since the program launched in 2013, according to the state. The money can be used to attend any U.S. postsecondary institution, including trade and technical schools.

Officials also are touting the new online portal, vistashare.com/p/nv/kickstart.

