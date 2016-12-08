Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky confronts CCSD trustees on role in system overhaul

Tensions between the Clark County School Board and Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky escalated into several heated exchanges Wednesday as Skorkowsky confronted trustees about political maneuvering to diminish his role in the district’s reorganization.

Skorkowsky confronted the board about rumors of an “organizational structure” that some trustees were developing, alluding to speculation of a plan to hire Jan Jones Blackhurst of the Public Education Foundation’s board of directors to oversee the overhaul of the nation’s fifth-largest school system and other legislative matters.

He also said it was “unnerving” to hear that trustees had been talking about his health while discussing a new organizational structure.

“I’m just going to say that my health is fine and not the issue here,” he said.

The board bristled at Skorkowsky’s comments, arguing that they were there to support the superintendent.

“I’m very offended that you would think that I have the energy, which I’ve been getting no compensation for, to try to (derail) you,” said Board President Linda Young. “Because if I (derail) you, I’m (derailing) the students and the community that I serve.”

Wednesday’s contentious meeting added to the turmoil over the district’s mandated reorganization efforts, which trustees have been accused of blocking. Tensions with Skorkowsky and the board arose over a recent proposal to hire an “agent” that would oversee the system’s overhaul and the newly-created Achievement School District.

Trustees have had ongoing concerns with the reorganization, including the hiring of a consultant for $1.2 million, a fee that the district was told it must pay.

Skorkowsky also pointed to emails from Young and District B Trustee Chris Garvey that suggested an effort to stop reorganization work done by the TSC2 Group consultant.

The emails show that the consultant requested information from the district.

“We have not received any information regarding the scope of this request from this consultant firm,” Young wrote in response. “Additionally, we requested that this information be presented at the Board meeting on December 8, 2016…no further action should be taken regarding this request at this time.”

Skorkowsky argued that he still has to follow the law and continue to do the reorganization work.

“I understand it is not something that the trustees like, I get that,” he said. “But I am under obligation to go forward with this and provide the implementation to the Community Implementation Council as well as to the consultant.”

But Garvey told Skorkowsky that the proposal to hire another leader was about how to best support him.

“There’s a lot of speculation out there and I’m very sorry that you feel that your power is being taken away from you,” she said. “Because that’s not what this is about.”

Skorkowsky, who had the support of several people in the crowd, made it clear that hiring such a person would be in clear violation of his contract.

The item remains up for discussion on Thursday’s agenda.

Though trustees Deanna Wright, Erin Cranor and Carolyn Edwards said they would not support the measure, it remains unclear where the rest of the board stands.

Public Education Foundation President Judi Steele said she has spoken with a few trustees about the possibility of hiring another top executive to help with the work load that the next legislative session could bring.

She suggested Jones Blackhurst, executive vice president of government relations for Caesars Entertainment, to one trustee as an option for the role.

“I don’t believe they’re trying to replace the superintendent,” Steele said. “I think they actually believe that he’s a great superintendent who has a lot to offer children and schools.”

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at 702-383-4630 or apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.