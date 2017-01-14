Two finalists named for Desert Research Institute president

The search for a new Desert Research Institute president is nearing its end, as two finalists were named Saturday.

The candidates — Kristen Averyt, associate director for Science at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and Philip Mote, director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute — will visit the DRI campuses in Las Vegas and Reno from Thursday to Jan. 24.

Public forums will be held for each candidate. Averyt’s will be in Las Vegas Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 in Reno. Mote’s will be in Las Vegas on Jan. 23 and in Reno on Jan. 24. The forums will be held at 4:30 p.m.

Following a fellowship in New Zealand, Averyt researched the interplay of climate and ocean chemistry. She developed a geochemical proxy to reconstruct ocean chemistry during significant climatic events over the last 120 million years.

Mote is an interdisciplinary scientist focused on climate variability and change in the western U.S. He co-develops actionable science with decision makers through deep engagement with stakeholders. He is a frequent public speaker and media source on climate topics.

The DRI president search committee and the advisory committee will interview candidates in person Jan. 27 in Reno.

After the interviews, the search and advisory committees will meet to choose a finalist to present to the full Board of Regents. The board will review and vote on the recommendation at a special meeting at 1 p.m. Feb. 3 in Reno.

Regent Jason Geddes leads the committee, which includes regents Cedric Crear, Carol Del Carlo, John T. Moran, and Allison Stephens.

Ocean expert Bob Gagosian is leading DRI temporarily following the departure of longtime President Stephen Wells, who left last summer for a job in New Mexico.

