Posted Updated 

UNLV grant will help disadvantaged students pursue college

UNLV grant will help disadvantaged students pursue college

web1_unlvmove-in_082416ev_011_7113047.jpg
Movers assist students with their belongings outside of UNLV's Daytons Complex during move-in day on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

By ANA LEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV has earned a federal grant to help local students from disadvantaged backgrounds pursue a path to college.

The $240,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education aims to help students at four schools in the Clark County School District: Chaparral High School, Eldorado High School, O’Callaghan Middle School and Woodbury Middle School.

The grant will be used to fund a five-year program offering academic, career and financial counseling to participants, according to a prepared statement from Rep. Dina Titus, whose office announced the award Thursday.

 