UNLV grant will help disadvantaged students pursue college

UNLV has earned a federal grant to help local students from disadvantaged backgrounds pursue a path to college.

The $240,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Education aims to help students at four schools in the Clark County School District: Chaparral High School, Eldorado High School, O’Callaghan Middle School and Woodbury Middle School.

The grant will be used to fund a five-year program offering academic, career and financial counseling to participants, according to a prepared statement from Rep. Dina Titus, whose office announced the award Thursday.