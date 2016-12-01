UNLV instructor says he would report students in country illegally

A part-time math instructor at UNLV has said that he would alert Immigration and Customs Enforcement about students in his class who may have come into the country illegally.

In a Facebook conversation Wednesday night, George Buch, a former graduate student and current UNLV instructor, said there are “no safe spaces in my classes” for students in the country illegally. “I would have to turn you into ICE,” read Buch’s post during comments made to UNLV student Javier Aget-Torres, who is of Cuban descent.

Buch’s remarks sparked a swift and strong response from several groups across the Las Vegas Valley and Nevada.

Community leaders, including UNLV faculty members, students, the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada and Nevada’s Voice, will gather at UNLV’s Free Speech Zone today at 3 p.m. to denounce his comments, and to ask the university to take action against Buch.

The Consolidated Students of the University of Nevada (CSUN) said in a statement today that it “will not tolerate behaviors that undermine our university community to damage the overall student experience.”

I will talk about George Buch situation as soon as I am able to get in contact with UNLV legal or a proper authority. No further comments! — Javier Aget-Torres (@The_Javvs) December 1, 2016

“CSUN will continue to stand by any student that feels subject to a situation where they feel unsafe or uncomfortable, including any statements made by UNLV staff in-person or online,” the statement continued. “We are committed to speaking out against discrimination and hate speech in order to advance the cause of equality for all students.”

UNLV Spokesman Tony Allen said President Len Jessup made his position “quite clear” when he joined hundreds of university presidents across the nation in signing a letter in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and undocumented immigrant students.

DACA, which was established in 2012 through an executive order by President Barack Obama, allows undocumented immigrants to the United States who entered the country before their 16th birthday to receive a work-permit and maintain exemption from potential deportation.

“As student leaders, CSUN maintains its position to urge local, state and national lawmakers to uphold, continue and expand current Consolidated Students of the University of Nevada policies set in place to protect DACA beneficiaries,” the statement by CSUN continued. “These students, like many others, are working individuals that continuously give back to the university community while pursuing opportunities in their particular career field.”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: CSUN denounces comments of fellow UNLV instructor against undocumented students. Read below: pic.twitter.com/sObshYBGA3 — UNLV CSUN (@UNLVCSUN) December 1, 2016

The topic of declaring universities and schools in Nevada as “sanctuary campuses” also came up during Thursday’s Board of Regents meeting, with a University of Nevada, Reno student and teacher imploring the board to consider it.

UNLV students Caitlyn Caurso and Sammy Burtch took screenshots of the professor’s comments and shared them on social media. Buch’s original post had been shared more than 160 times.

“Professor Buch posted this incendiary comment less than an hour after the Rogers Foundation held a press conference to ask all education institutions in Nevada to become “Sanctuaries” for students and to protect them against any hostile behavior, like that exemplified by Professor Buch,” read a statement released by Nevada’s Voice.

The original Facebook post was a shared news clip regarding the sanctuary campus work and petition, Caurso said. She believes it has since been deleted.

Barrett Morris, director of UNLV’s Office of Compliance, said his office would investigate complaints of “these allegations of intimidation/discrimination against Professor Buch and will follow up with you when we have appropriately vetted these concerns.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

