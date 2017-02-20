Entrance fees at Red Rock Canyon, other public lands are waived for Presidents Day

Entrance fees at public lands, including the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, will be waived on Monday to mark Presidents Day.

The canyon’s Scenic Drive Loop was closed Saturday because of flooding, but reopened Sunday.

The loop is open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The canyon is busiest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Red Rock Canyon Interpretive Association recommends visitors arrive early.

Overnight camping and group day use fees will remain in effect Monday.

