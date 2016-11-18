Equipment issues initially knocked out power to more than 15,000 customers in southeast part of valley.

About 6,000 customers are without power as of 6:15 a.m. in part of southeast Las Vegas Valley early Friday morning.

NV Energy reports power outages are because of equipment issues. Power is expected to return by 7 or 8 a.m., depending on the area.

More than 15,000 people were initially without power about 5:30 a.m.

The outage spans a stretch of Boulder Highway near East Tropicana Avenue as well as areas near South Nellis Boulevard and between East Sahara Avenue and East Flamingo Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

