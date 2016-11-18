Event to provide relief to Las Vegas homeless

Las Vegas police are teaming up with Convoy of Hope to bring relief to the homeless.

Convoy of Hope’s community outreach event will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at 3900 E. Bonanza Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release.

Convoy of Hope expects to serve more than 10,00 people. Free haircuts, groceries including Thanksgiving turkeys, mammograms, cancer check-ups, and veterans’ and other community services will be available, police said.

Metro officers will be on hand to help answer questions about crime prevention.

A rally for volunteers of the Convoy of Hope event will be held at 7 tonight at the Sands Expo Center, Hall G, 201 Sands Avenue.

Among the organizations participating in the event are Three Square, The Salvation Army, Las Vegas Rescue Mission, government agencies, as well as local businesses, churches and nonprofit organizations.

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based, nonprofit organization focused on feeding the world through children’s feeding initiatives, community outreaches and disaster response.

For more information, visit https://www.convoyofhope.org/outreach/lasvegas.

