Fire damages wall, shed in Las Vegas home; no one injured

Fire damaged a backyard shed and an outside wall at a Las Vegas home Tuesday afternoon, but no one was injured, the Las Vegas Fire Department said.

In a statement, the department said it responded at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday to reports of smoke and flames coming from a house at 6237 Bourbon Way near Torrey Pines and Alta drives. Arriving firefighters saw heavy flames and smoke at the one-story wood-frame house’s rear.

Firefighters discovered the fire was not inside the house, but against an outside rear wall, the department said. A large backyard shed was also on fire.

Firefighters kept the fire away from the home, confining damage to the outside wall, part of the shed and the backyard, the department said. The fire was out in less than six minutes.

Damage was estimated at $35,000. The fire’s cause is undetermined.

One adult and four small children live in the house, the department said; none were injured. They are receiving help from the American Red Cross and the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Foundation, the department said.

Contact Matthew Crowley at mcrowley@reviewjournal.com. Follow @copyjockey on Twitter,.