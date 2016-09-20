House fire forces three to flee home

Three people had to leave their home after a Tuesday morning house fire in Clark County.

Crews with Clark County Fire Department attacked the fire offensively at 4037 Great Plains Way and knocked the fire down about 3:23 a.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan.

He said the Fire Department found smoke spewing from the attic of the one-story townhouse after receiving a call regarding the fire about 3:09 a.m.

Four engines, a truck, a rescue vehicle and two battalion chiefs responded, and the Red Cross was alerted to help the two adults and child displaced after the fire.

Nobody was hurt, Buchanan said, and the damage to the house is estimated to be about $40,000.